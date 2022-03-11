California Parks and Recreation Society Recognizes City of Burbank for Outstanding Achievements

The Parks and Recreation Department was recognized by the California Parks and Recreation Society (CPRS) for outstanding achievements as “Best of the Best” in the areas of Creating Community; Marketing & Communications; and Rising Star – Aquatic Section. The three awards will be showcased at the annual CPRS Connections Conference and Expo.

The Department prides itself on providing well-maintained recreational facilities and developing programs to meet the recreational, cultural, and social needs of the Burbank community. The “Best of the Best” awards are a reflection of the outstanding services that the Department provides. The three awards include:

Creating Community Award of Excellence for Project HOPE

The Burbank Volunteer Program (BVP) and the Adults 55+ sections were selected as the recipient of the Creating Community Award of Excellence for Project HOPE’s “Helping Others Prosper Everyday” campaign. Essential services provided during the COVID-19 pandemic by Project HOPE to older adults included shopping deliveries, prescription pickups, and post office errands. Despite having to close facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joslyn Adult Center staff found ways to keep the older adult community safe and connected.

Marketing & Communications Award of Excellence for “Plant for a Greener Burbank”

The Parks and Recreation Marketing section was selected as the recipient of the Marketing & Communication Award of Excellence. The “Plant for a Greener Burbank” marketing campaign was instrumental in the collaborative campaign to plant over 650 trees for the year 2021.

Rising Star Award Winner in the Aquatic Section – Michael Singhanate, Aquatic Coordinator

Michael Singhanate, Aquatic Coordinator, is the recipient of the CPRS Aquatics Section Rising Star Award. This award recognizes the contributions of those rising stars who work on behalf of CPRS Aquatics Section to advance the profession and who strengthen and support CPRS Aquatics Section as a professional organization. This award was a result of Michael’s resilience, dedication, and innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael successfully prepared a state grant application for funding the renovation of McCambridge Pool; adapted Aquatic programming to safely operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; and developed an

effective recruitment strategy to maintain staffing resources and program levels to meet community needs. Due in great part to Michael’s efforts, Burbank’s Aquatic Facilities were the first to reopen to the public in Los Angeles County after the initial COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

CPRS is a membership organization with just over 4,000 members representing the 535 local parks and recreation agencies throughout the state. The mission of CPRS is to advance the profession and its members through education, networking, resources, and advocacy. Learn more at www.cprs.org.