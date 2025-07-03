Candeeland Burbank Brings Sweet, Spacious Fun to Local Families

A colorful new indoor playground has brought something sweet and magical into the Burbank Town Center. Open just over a month, Candeeland Burbank is quickly becoming a favorite for local families, offering something rare in the world of indoor playgrounds.

Unlike many small indoor playgrounds that close on weekends for private parties, Candeeland is fully open to the public every day of the week, inlcuding most federal holidays. This business model was created by the CEO of Candeeland, and the Burbank franchise is no different. Burbank owner Mitch Weightman has struggled with finding places for his children to play at on the weekends and in his search for something with more flexible hours, Weightman decided to open Candeeland Burbank and bring sweet family fun to the entire community.

At 8,500 square feet, Candeeland Burbank is one of the largest indoor play spaces in the area. Designed to keep kids active and moving, the playground avoids stationary games that create lines and idle time. “When kids reach the top of the structure, they have five different directions to choose from,” Weightman explained. “There’s always somewhere to go, and parents can join in too.” Candeeland prides itself on creating structures that are tall and open enough for adults to play alongside their kids.

Candeeland Burbank. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

A special section called Little Land is also available on site and is designated for children under three or shorter than 34 inches, offering a safe, soft environment for crawling and exploring. The main play area is geared for kids aged 4–12.

In true Candeeland fashion, the space is playfully decorated with giant inflatable gummy bears and candy-themed details throughout. But what sets the Burbank location apart is that it’s the first in the franchise to include a full candy shop. Accessible from both inside Candeeland and the mall itself, the shop is packed with Pez dispensers, gumball machines, Wonka bars, lollipops, and more. Just grab a basket and satisfy that sweet tooth!

To keep parents happy and comfortable, Candeeland features a cozy café with snacks, drinks, coffee, and kid-friendly food like hot dogs, chicken nuggets, and nachos. Parents can also unwind in massage chairs while keeping an eye on their little ones.

Candeeland’s candy shop. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Pricing is straightforward and affordable:

$15 for one hour



$20 for two hours



$70 for a monthly pass, which includes unlimited play for 30 days

One adult is free with every paid child admission. $5 for each additional adult.

