Candidates Choose Not to Debate

At 8:26 PM PT on Monday, the CDM team received a series of communications that confirmed what we had been learning in pieces throughout the afternoon. All five candidates for Burbank City Council simultaneously informed us they would no longer be participating in the first-ever Burbank City Council Debate.

It is with sorrow that we must inform the public, the press, our attendees, and supporters that the debate as advertised will not take place this Sunday. We will in its place be holding, at the same time and location, a Community Town Hall.

This election is not just about the candidates. It’s about you. As the candidates will not be in attendance, our team has the opportunity to focus on what the community is thinking. We invite the residents of Burbank to join us at 7 PM on Sunday at the Colony Theatre for a frank and open discussion about the issues important to the voters and residents of Burbank.

Vice Mayor Anthony and Councilmember Shultz, the presumptive future Mayor and Vice Mayor, will be attending and will sit on a panel of elected leaders. They will participate in the discussion and share their views, initiatives, and what the city is doing to address resident’s concerns and priorities.

We will be taking the questions prepared for the debate, and repurposing those as guiding topics for the Town Hall. All attendees are welcome to speak about issues important to them. We simply ask everyone for an open and respectful attitude to all.