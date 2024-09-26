Candidates Share Endorsements for Upcoming Election

The following candidates have asked to have their latest endorsements shared:

Chris Rizzotti:

Lifelong Burbank resident and small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from former City Council Candidate Robbie Brody who announced his candidacy earlier this year and later decided not to run for personal reasons.

“ I love Robbie’s passion, enthusiasm and recognize his years of service to our community, I have so much respect for his endorsement”

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Rizzotti has received endorsements from Kathryn Barger-District 5 Supervisor County of Los Angeles, former Assembly Member Mike Gatto of the 43rd District, Burbank Council Member Zizette Mullins, Former Mayor and Airport Authority Commissioner Emily Gabel-Luddy Burbank Police Officers Association, Burbank City Employees Association, Krystle Palmer City of Burbank Treasurer, IBEW Local 18 Los Angeles and Biz FedPac. Rizzotti has endorsements from 10 former Mayors of Burbank.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors, received the Realtor of the Year Award, was President of the Community Service Foundation, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration and was a recipient of the prestigious Cunningham Community Service Award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for three decades.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank, can be found on his campaign website: www.chrisforburbank.com

Dr. Armond Aghakhanian:

In a show of solidarity, labor unions representing working families across Burbank have officially united in support of Dr. Armond Aghakhanian for the upcoming Burbank School Board Area 5 election. Dr. Armond’s platform, focused on improving educational opportunities, supporting educators, and addressing the unique challenges faced by families in the community, has resonated strongly with parents, teachers, and community advocates.

“I am deeply honored to have earned the endorsement of our labor unions representing our Burbank working families and stand with my sisters and brothers who believe, as I do, that every child deserves a high-quality education, regardless of their background,” said Dr. Armond Aghakhanian.

The endorsements include:

• Burbank Teachers Association

• CA State Employees Association Burbank Chapter 674

• Los Angeles Federation of Labor

• Western States Regional Council of Carpenters

• UA Local 761

• LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council

• Laborers Union Local 300

• SEIU Local 121RN

• IBEW Local Union 11

• Unite Here Local 11

During his nine years on the school board, Dr. Aghakhanian has focused on ensuring safe, wholesome, and equitable educational opportunities for every student, teacher, staff member, and parent in our public schools. Dr. Aghakhanian’s priorities are academic excellence, fiscal responsibility and funding, school safety, environmental sustainability, increasing mental health resources, adding additional career technical courses, supporting dual enrollment, and infrastructure improvements.

Armond received his bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University Northridge, a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from Woodbury University, and a Doctorate from Pepperdine University. Armond is a proud Burbank homeowner living with his wife, Gayane, a local pharmacist, and their son, Arameh, a seventh grader at John Muir Middle School.

For more information about Dr. Armond Aghakhanian’s reelection campaign and endorsements, please visit www.armondforschoolboard.com

or follow him on Instagram www.instagram.com/armondforschoolboard

or Facebook www.facebook.com/Armondforschoolboard

Eddy Polon:

Eddy Polon’s campaign for Burbank City Council announced his unified and broad support from a diverse coalition of labor unions. This major backing includes influential labor organizations and local chapters such as the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 36; Ironworkers Local 433 and Local 416; Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 761; SEIU 121RN and SEIU-UHW; Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters; SMART 105 (Sheet Metal Workers); the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor; and the Los Angeles/Orange County Building Trades Council.

Eddy’s background as an organizer for the United Farm Workers laid the groundwork for his deep understanding of labor issues and his commitment to workers’ rights. “This broad spectrum of labor support fuels our campaign with the collective strength of Burbank’s working families. My roots in labor organizing have ingrained in me the values of solidarity and advocacy, which I plan to carry forward into my service on the city council. I am profoundly grateful for the endorsement of these unions, as it reflects our shared vision for a fair and flourishing community,” said Eddy Polon.

These endorsements signify a powerful alignment with Eddy’s policy priorities, including job security, fair wages, and safe working conditions, further solidifying his platform of advocacy for economic opportunity and workers rights in Burbank.