Captain Travis Irving Retires from the Burbank Police Department after Serving for 24 Years.

Captain Travis Irving retired from the Burbank Police Department after over 24 years of service to the community earlier this week. He was sent off by Chief Michael Albanese, City Manager Justin Hess, and many of his co-workers during a gathering at Burbank Police Headquarters. Captain Irving’s wife, Krysti, and their adult children were also in attendance.

Lieutenant Claudio Losacco, who has worked with Captain Irving for nearly all those 24 years, shared some funny stories and highlighted moments about Captain Irving’s distinguished career with the audience.

Captain Irving, who graduated from Palmdale High School, was hired by Burbank PD in January 1998 after working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and serving in the United States Navy.

Captain Irving worked uniformed patrol, pushing a police car for several years after graduating from the police academy. He became a helicopter pilot in May 2003 and flew the department’s McDonnell Douglas choppers over the cities of Burbank and Glendale until he made detective in July 2006.

Captain Irving was promoted to sergeant in December 2006, where he worked assignments in Patrol, Media Relations, was the Chief’s Adjutant, Special Enforcement Detail, Juvenile Detail, and Support Services, and oversaw the Animal Shelter for a short time.

He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in June 2015, where he spent his time in charge of the Communications Center, Jail, and Property Room. Captain Irving is credited with raising the level of professionalism in all three areas, which included overseeing the civilianization of managers and supervisors in each unit.

He became a member of the Command Staff in June 2019, when he was promoted to captain. As a captain, he oversaw Support Services and the Investigations Division.

Captain Irving was also a Board Member of the Burbank Police Officers’ Association (BPOA), the group which represents officers through the rank of lieutenant. He was always available to help his peers, lend a hand or give sage advice on a variety of topics.

Lieutenant Losacco said, “Captain Irving has been universally admired by his bosses, peers, and subordinates alike, leading from the front. His retirement on December 30 has left a void within the Burbank Police Department, but his impact will be felt for generations to come. His legacy will live on through the people he’s mentored during his career, both sworn and civilian.”

Lieutenant Losacco closed the presentation by unveiling a gift Captain Irving’s co-workers and friends bought for him and his wife. He presented Mr. and Mrs. Irving with an all-expenses paid trip to Chicago, IL, which includes roundtrip airfare, two Michelin star dinners, three nights in a 5-star hotel, and ground transportation throughout the trip.

Everyone in attendance closed the get-together by sharing cake, coffee, and sodas while giving Captain Irving well wishes on his retirement.