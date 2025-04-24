Cast and Designers Set for “The Wedding Singer” at The Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) has announced the cast and designers for The Wedding Singer, the musical comedy, with preview performances on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6, at 8pm, and opening on Saturday, June 7, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm, through June 29 only. The Wedding Singer premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin. It is based on the 1998 New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy. The production will be directed by Michael Donovan and choreographed by Michelle Elkin, with Brent Crayon serving as musical director.

Along with the previously announced Blake Jenner (Glee, What/If) and Kay Cole (original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line), the cast will feature Hannah Sedlacek, Juliane Godfrey (original Broadway cast of SpongeBob SquarePants), Michael Austin Deni, Colin Huerta, Chris Bey, Natalie Holt MacDonald, and Whitney Kathleen Vigil. The company includes (in alphabetical order) Madison AiSanaye, Mike Baker, Lisa Dyson, Chris Ho, Liv Kaplan, Samantha Lawrence-Mata, Kailyn Leilani, Veronica Carolina Leite, Almand Martin Jr., Honza Pelichovský, Michael Wells, and Stephen Wilson.

Scenic design is by Mark Mendelson, lighting design is by Justin Huen, costume design is by Jenna Bergstraesser, sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez, properties design is by John McElveney, and wig design is by Leland Stephens. Assistant director is Coby Rogers, and Madison AiSanaye is assistant choreographer and dance captain. Production stage manager is Iliana Solorzano, assistant stage manager is Corey Near Ansari, and general manager is Matthew Herrmann. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

The Wedding Singer harks back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer just might be the coolest guy in the room. It’s 1985 New Jersey and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

The admission price for previews is $45. For regular performances, admission is $65. A limited number of opening night seats are available for $95 (includes a post-performance reception). Tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.