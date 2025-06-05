Cast Makes a ‘Pitt’ Stop at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

The staff at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center enjoyed a fun surprise last week when cast members from the Max Original medical drama “The Pitt” stopped by for a visit. The show’s star and executive producer Noah Wyle, along with several of his castmates, delivered lunch for the hospital’s emergency department staff and then took photos with many more of the hospital’s caregivers, physicians and volunteers.

“It’s nice for our staff to be recognized for the healing and challenging work they do every day,” said Bailey Pena, BSN, RN, MICN, director of Emergency Services at Providence Saint Joseph. “The cast was so generous with their time and expressed so much gratitude for the staff.”

In addition to Wyle, hospital employees had an opportunity to meet Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Gerran Howell (Whitaker) and, Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins). The actors shared about the training they received to ensure their medical scenes are as realistic as possible and the deep appreciation they have for health care workers.

“It was truly touching to witness how deeply The Pitt cast cares about health care providers,” said Najwa Elmorr, executive director of Surgical Services at Providence Saint Joseph. “Their heartfelt appreciation was truly overwhelming.”

The Burbank hospital’s relationship with the television and film industry dates back to Saint Joseph’s founding in the 1940s.

“The hospital has had an incredible and supportive relationship with the entertainment industry from the very beginning,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence’s LA-Valley Service Area and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. “We are truly grateful to Warner Bros. Television, Max and the cast of The Pitt for taking the time to show their appreciation to our caregivers.”