Catch Me If You Can Comes to the Colony Theatre in 2026

The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) has announced a new production of Catch Me If You Can, the musical, in 2026. With music by Marc Shaiman, book by Terrence McNally, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, ten- time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, director of The Colony’s smash hit The Wedding Singer this past summer, is set to direct. The original Broadway production of Catch Me If You Can ran in 2011, receiving four Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and winning one (Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Norbert Leo Butz).

Based on the hit DreamWorks motion picture and the incredible true story that inspired it, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., a teenager who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end … and finds something he never expected.

Said Colony Theatre Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost, “We’re thrilled to bring this wildly entertaining, high-energy musical to our stage. At The Colony, we’re drawn to shows that dazzle the senses while speaking to the heart, and this show does both in spectacular fashion. It’s an incredible, character-driven story brought to life through the kind of vibrant theatricality we love sharing with our audiences. This production promises to be one of our most joyful yet.”

Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA. Casting news and design team will be announced later.

The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502.