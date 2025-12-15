CATCH This MILLENNIAL Deal at The Colony Theatre: Two Shows, One Discounted Price

Tickets are now on sale for two musicals in The Colony Theatre’s 2026 season. Prior to its move to New York, the world premiere of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, an original musical comedy with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, will play a limited engagement from May 2–17 (previews on April 30 and May 1). The production will be directed by Tony Award-nominee Kristin Hanggi, best known for the Broadway and global smash hit Rock of Ages. Anthony Lucca (King of Pangea) will serve as music director, arranger, and orchestrator.

With a contemporary pop-rock score, this entirely original musical comedy offers a fierce, funny look at identity in the age of social media. Brenda, a single millennial mom, just wants to do better “adulting” (like the seemingly perfect Jake’s mom at her daughter’s school), when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant and totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women work to shed the Greek Chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.

A new production of the 2011 Broadway musical Catch Me If You Can is set to open on Saturday, September 19 (previews on September 17 & 18). With music by Marc Shaiman, book by Terrence McNally, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, ten-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, director of The Colony’s smash hit The Wedding Singer this past summer, will direct.

CATCH This MILLENNIAL Deal.

Based on the hit DreamWorks motion picture and the incredible true story that inspired it, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., a teenager who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end … and finds something he never expected. Casting for both shows is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA. Design teams and casting news will be announced later.

Ticket prices for Millennials Are Killing Musicals are $45 for previews and $65 for regular performances. A limited number of opening night seats are available ($95) and include a post-performance reception. Ticket prices for Catch Me If You Can are $55 for previews and $70 for regular performances. A limited number of opening night seats are available ($100) and include a post-performance reception. A special “Catch This Millennial Deal” package is available for the holidays when purchasing tickets to both shows (previews and opening night performances exempt). Tickets may be obtained online at www.colonytheatre.org.

The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502.