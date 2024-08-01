CBIS Datatax celebrates 25 years in Burbank

CBIS Datatax recently celebrated 25 years in their Burbank location.

Nick Schultz, Mayor of Burbank attended the ribbon cutting ceremony along with representatives from the offices of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, State Senator Caroline Menjivar and the Honorable Anthony Portantino. The Burbank Chamber of Commerce supported its member with recognition plaques and an official red ribbon cutting ceremony.

Amidst the beautiful and official certificates of recognition, the supportive attendees enjoyed refreshments in the CBIS Datatax offices, while the staff was on hand to answer curious tax questions. The event offered secure on-premise shredding, and one visitor dropped of items and asked “How long do I need to hold onto my tax documents, isn’t 7 years the maximum the IRS can go back?” Frank Gomez, Senior Accountant at CBIS Datatax answered, “It depends! If you need to correct a past return, you only have 3 years to amend your filing. But if you don’t correct it, the IRS can challenge it and then has 10 more years to follow up and collect.

(© Photo by Ross A Benson)

Furthermore, if you never file, they can go back an unlimited number of years to contest your federal tax status.” It is clear that having the right tax partner is really important to ensure you get the right tax advice – even for something as simple as how long to keep your documents.

CBIS Datatas has been operating in Los Angeles County for 43 years, so it understands the value of being present for the long-term in the community. “Having a legacy reputation ensures trust, and that’s how we continue to do business here, and plan to continue for decades more,” says owner Layla Kashani.

Burbank businesses and residents strongly support local business owners, and the longevity of CBIS Datatax is proof that quality services and loyalty to a market is the reason for success. Congratulations to CBIS Datatax for the 25 years in Burbank milestone – and we are sure to see another 25 in our community.