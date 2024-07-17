CBIS Datatax Invites Public to Share in Upcoming 25th Anniversary Celebration

CBIS Datatax celebrates 25 years at its 201 North Hollywood Way, Burbank location – a full service tax advisory, bookkeeping, and tax preparation firm, continuously operating in Los Angeles since 1981.

“CBIS Datatax was my father’s accounting firm, and our entire family uses their services now,” said Layla Kashani, current owner of CBIS Datatax. “Once I got my own Masters in Business Finance and Accounting, I had an opportunity to buy CBIS – that’s how much I believe in its legacy.”

Longstanding Community Presence

Burbank businesses and residents have been known to strongly support local business owners, and the longevity of CBIS Datatax is proof that quality services and loyalty to a market is the reason for success. CBIS Datatax clients reside all over the nation and even overseas, but many have direct ties to the city of Burbank and surrounding communities.

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a ribbon cutting ceremony at CBIS Datatax offices on July 25, 2024 at 10am. The general public is welcome to join in from 10am to 2pm, enjoy some light refreshments, ask tax questions, and drop off their unwanted documents for free on premise shredding.

CBIS Datatax Business Services Corp is a tax professional services company, located at 201 N Hollywood Way, Suite 112, Burbank, California 91505. Founded in 1981, CBIS Datatax provides tax services for individuals, business, estates, and trusts. The company offers bookkeeping services as well as tax advisory services, to ensure optimized tax positions for their clients.