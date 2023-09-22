Cela Cafe to Celebrate Grand Opening with Burbank on Sept 30

Cela Cafe’s mediterranean restaurant is the talk of Burbank and has already been featured by numerous food vloggers across social media. Cela Cafe took over the space where Healthy Bites was previously located, and is preparing for their grand opening event on September 30th.

On Saturday, September 30th, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 AM to officially welcome Cela Cafe to Burbank. Following the cutting, the cafe will be hosting a Grand Opening event from 12-5 PM for the public with food, drinks and music.

Cela Cafe is a small family business established by Burbank natives that have a background in business management and the restaurant industry. They deeply believe in community and have already joined the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and the Magnolia Park Merchants Association. They even have a community board where customers can pin up business cards or local event flyers.

The owners expressed to myBurbank how important it is to them and their staff to get to know their customers and provide a local feel to the dining experience, while also bringing incredible Mediterranean food to Burbank. Cela Cafe specializes in healthy cuisine with fresh, quality ingredients, homemade recipes and variety of flavorful vegan and vegetarian options on their menu.

While Cela Cafe opened six months ago, they were closed for a full month for renovations and reopened with an incredibly beautiful space. The white brick walls are covered in matching macrame art giving the cafe a chic, boho feel inside. The best part of the restaurant is their back patio which offers spacious and comfortable seating. Curtains and large ceiling fans keep the patio cool as you dine, while a trickling fountain and green flora match the Mediterranean style of its cuisine.

Patio of Cela Cafe. Photo by Ashley Erikson

The big patio also has an outdoor TV and the owners look forward to hosting game days and private events in their space. The spacious patio environment is perfect for families and pets. Cela cafe even offers coloring placemats for kids and doggy water bowls upon request. The owners are also working on growing the area by obtaining their Beer & Wine License which they are in the process of working on right now.

Some must try items on their menu is their Pesto Chicken Wrap, Beef Shawarma Salad, Mediterranean Chicken Salad, Gyro Wrap, Chicken Shawarma Wrap, Beef Lulleh Wrap, Combo Plate, Beef Shish Kebab Plate, Veggie Wrap, Antioxidant Smoothie, and Healthy Smoothie. Their menu also includes coffee, espresso, tea, baklava, falafels, stuffed grape leaves, Tzatziki and hummus.

Cela cafe is located at 3511 W Magnolia Blvd. and is open seven days a week from 11AM to 7PM, with extended hours available for private events or upon special request. Parking is available on Magnolia Blvd. or at the rear entrance of the cafe.

Check their social media for monthly specials and to see what local event they will be participating in next. Cela cafe even offers free Wifi for customers that come to dine and work, and they also have a self-serve filtered water station available for customers. They really have gone above and beyond to create a dining experience that is fully about the customer’s needs and growing the community one gyro wrap at a time.