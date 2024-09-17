Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with Free Burgers at Smashed Station in Burbank

Burbank’s favorite smash burger spot, Smashed Station, is gearing up for National Cheeseburger Day this Wednesday, September 18, with a sizzling promotion you won’t want to miss. The popular burger joint will be offering free cheeseburgers—either smashed or regular—to the first 50 customers who walk in to celebrate the occasion.

Smashed Station opened early 2022 in Downtown Burbank by Burbank resident Aram Avagyan. They are known for serving up mouthwatering burgers smashed to perfection not he griddle. Smash burgers are made by pressing and smashing the ground beef patty onto a hot griddle to create a thin burger with a crispy exterior that keeps the juices locked inside.

Smashed Station. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Their signature smash burgers are crafted using Creekstone Black Angus halal beef, seasoned with pink Himalayan salt and pepper, and topped with American cheese, kosher dill pickle chips, grilled chopped onions, and their signature house-made Smashed sauce. All of this is sandwiched between a soft, buttery Martin’s Famous Potato Roll, creating the perfect bite every time.

Photo courtesy of Smashed Station

But that’s not all. To make National Cheeseburger Day even more exciting, Smashed Station will also be launching a Golden Ticket giveaway on their Instagram. One lucky winner will score an entire year of free burgers! Follow them HERE!

The cheeseburger has been a favorite food for 100 years after food historians believe its origin came about in 1924 after a 16-year-old fry-cook in Pasadena dropped a piece of cheese on a cooking hamburger at his father’s sandwich shop. No matter how it started, were forever grateful for the discovery all these years later.