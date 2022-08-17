Celebrate National Thrift Store Day at 12 Burbank Shops

August 17th is National Thrift Store Day! The day is celebrated in an effort to support local thrift stores, increase sustainable shopping, and raise awareness of charitable organizations. Thrift stores sell gently used items that have been donated so that they can be sold at a much lower rate. Many stores raise money for charities while helping to recycle clothing and keep them out of the landfills.

Thrift stores are known by many names including consignment, second-hand, resale and vintage. Here are 13 stores in Burbank where you can spend your time thrift shopping and buying second-hand clothing locally. Play “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis on the radio and get shopping!

Burbank Thrift Stores

St. Anne’s Thrift Shop- 3315 W Burbank Blvd.

Established in Los Angeles 1943, St. Anne’s officially moved to Burbank in 2013. All proceeds benefit St. Anne’s Maternity home, aiding pregnant young women, mothers, and their children.

St. Anne’s Thrift Shop. Photo from Instagram: @stannesthriftshop

Children’s Hospital Thrift Shop- 3301 W Burbank Blvd

The La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has a thrift shop open Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Burbank. According to their website, “The Guild chose the name ‘La Providencia’ because Burbank is in the heart of the old Spanish land grant of that name. The shop is run by Guild volunteers and proceeds support the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop- 500 N Victory Blvd

The Burbank Discovery Shop supports the American Cancer Society in an effort to help support the fight against cancer through the sale of high quality, gently used, and donated merchandise. They offer special discounts for military, seniors, birthdays, and yelp check-ins.

Goodwill Southern California- 3226 W Magnolia Blvd.

Goodwill locations help to provide and fund work training, placement and education for individuals with disabilities or disadvantages such as veterans, ex-offenders, those with limited education or work experience, at-risk youth, homeless individuals, and others who are at-risk or in need.

Used/Vintage Clothing Stores

Need to do more second-hand shopping, check out these 8 used/vintage retail shops, all found in Burbank’s Magnolia Park district.

It’s A Wrap! Production. Photo from Instagram: its_a_wrap_clothing

5. It’s a Wrap! Production-3315 W Magnolia Blvd.

It’s a Wrap! is the only store to offer props and wardrobe from TV and film sets. Clothes are purchased from major motion picture studios and independent production companies and sold to the public at a great price. Clothes are tagged to let you know what show or film the item was from.

6. The Holding Company- 3206 1/2 W Magnolia Blvd.

Specializing in second-hand vintage clothing from the 1920s to 1970s, The Holding Company buys, sells, rents, and trades their clothing.

The Holding Company. Photo from Instagram: @theholdingcompanyvintage

7. Best Friend Central- 3427 W Magnolia Blvd.

Best Friend Central is more than a vintage resale clothing shop, it’s a community hub, co-working space, and event venue dedicated to style, connectivity and wellness.

8. Slone Vintage- 3208 W Magnolia Blvd.

Focusing on vintage clothing from the 1930s to 1970s, all of the items are thoughtfully curated for the shop. Slone Vintage is a whole experience where you can visit the store to shop clothing, read a book, or lounge on their sofa.

Slone Vintage. Photo from Instagram: @slonevintage

9. Playclothes Vintage- 3100 W Magnolia Blvd.

This 4,500 square foot building is filled to the brim with vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture and home goods. Ranked the #1 Vintage Store by Los Angeles Magazine, this is your go to shop for finds from the 1920s all the way up to the 1990s.

10. Junk for Joy Costume & Vintage- 3314 W Magnolia Blvd.

With Halloween around the corner, this shop is the perfect place to find a second-hand costume or to find added accessories. Their vintage clothing ranges from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Junk for Joy is loved by festival fashionistas, cosplayers, costume designers, stylists and theater companies.

11. Yes Baby! Vintage- 3420 W Magnolia Blvd.

Yes Baby! Vintage recently moved to Burbank just a few months ago but is already brightening up the block with their brightly colored building and fun vintage clothing from the 1960s to 1990s. They also carry vintage house-ware, video games, oddities, sports cards, furniture and more.

Yes Baby! Vintage. Photo from Instagram: @yesbabyvintage

12. Chance Vintage- 3606 W Magnolia Blvd.

At Chance Vintage they believe in leaving the world better than when they found it. As an eco-conscious company they take curated second-hand clothing and up-cycle them to fit into a unisex lifestyle and daily wear products.