Celebrate Pride Month – RSVP For Free Screenings of “On Swift Horses” In Burbank

In celebration of PRIDE 2025, Campus Circle invites you and a guest to a complimentary screening of On Swift Horses. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle.

A total of 14 screenings will take place from Friday, June 6 through Thursday, June 12 in the Greater Los Angeles Area and NYC.

The screenings in the L.A. area include three events at the AMC 16 Burbank.

The screening schedule for Burbank is as follows:

Saturday, June 7, 2025 (Matinee Screenings)

Burbank – 1:00 PM – AMC Burbank 16 – RSVP

Sunday, June 8, 2025 (Matinee Screenings)

Burbank – 1:00 PM – AMC Burbank 16 – RSVP

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Burbank – 7:00 PM – AMC Burbank 16 – RSVP

About the Film

Based on book On Swift Horses by Shannon Pufahl, Muriel (Daisy Edgar Jones) and her husband Lee (Will Poulter) are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius (Jacob Elordi), a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible. Rate R. (Ages 17+ only).

For more information about the film, visit SonyClassics.com.