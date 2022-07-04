Celebrating the Gaining Ground Scholarship Winners

On Wednesday, June 29th, The Gaining Ground Scholarship recipients met at Barragan’s Restaurant in Burbank to celebrate the presentation of $14,000 in scholarships to the community. The winners encompassed students from Burbank Unified School District, Providence High School, Independent Advantage graduates (Gain FCU’s financial literacy course for teens), and scholarships awarded through community non-profits, Burbank Housing Corporation (Burbank) and DIY Girls (San Fernando Valley). Family and friends, plus representatives from the non-profits were in attendance to cheer and celebrate as the recipients posed for pictures and were presented with checks and certificates. Congratulations to the following Gaining Ground Scholarship recipients:

Scholarship recipients (Not all recipients in photo). (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Milynda Armstrong-Stewart

Nathan French

Parsa Talehakimi

Allison Hilliard

Paige Cizek

Lan Mai

Anh Nguyen

Elana Santos

Rex Kaplan

Ariana Hernandez

Monica Guzman

We can’t wait to see what the future brings. Cheers!

Gain Federal Credit Union was established on June 17th, 1940, as Burbank City Employees Federal Credit Union. It was comprised of local city workers who joined together by pooling their money to create their own special organization for saving and borrowing. Today, Gain serves over 20,000 members in the Burbank, San Fernando Valley, and surrounding territories.

You can find more information about Independent Advantage at IndependentAdvantage.org. Also, information for the Gaining Ground Scholarship can be found at GainFCU.com/Scholarship.