Census Bureau Report Reveals Increase in Burbank Population

The most recent population estimates reported by the United States Census Bureau show that the City of Burbank’s population went from a total count of 103,340 in April of 2010 to 107,337 in April 2020.

City of Burbank Public Information Officer Simone McFarland states that the City “cannot speculate on why the growth occurred as [they] do not have specific data” pointing to definitive causes. Some factors, however, that make up a high quality of life in Burbank and may have contributed to this 3.87% growth in population include effective transportation systems, strong health services, and excellent education programs.

Bike Lanes on Riverside Drive (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Transportation in Burbank has diversified in recent years through numerous projects, including the City’s Complete Streets Plan, which was adopted in June of 2020 and outlines methods of limiting neighborhood traffic, promoting bicycle and pedestrian transportation, and creating citywide infrastructure connections. The end of 2019 also saw the completion of the beneficial Pink Route of Burbank Bus, which connects the Burbank Media District to Universal City Station.

Outstanding health services are another essential attraction that may have played a role in the recent population boost. As one of the top hospitals in the San Fernando Valley, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank includes 2,500 employees offering quality care to visitors, and “provides the full range of diagnostic, treatment, care and support services for San Fernando Valley communities.” Mental health is likewise addressed through programs like the Family Service Agency, which arranges for wide-ranging mental health counseling of residents and manages transitional housing locations for the homeless population and survivors of domestic violence. Furthermore, the Burbank Police Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team expands law enforcement services to aid community members who are in need of mental health support.

Parents accompany their children on the first day as students line up to meet their teachers at Roosevelt back in 2013 (Photo by Lisa Paredes)

The Burbank Unified School District adds another area of value to the City which may draw in a larger population. Along with presenting an exceptional academic curriculum to students, school administrators utilize the WSCC approach to enhance the foundation of the BUSD. This model of support stands for Whole School, Whole Community, and Whole Child. As stated on the school district’s site, this procedure incorporates health and wellness policies, programs, and practices to prioritize the well-being of all students.

The Census Bureau additionally elaborated on characteristics such as age, race, and sex of Burbank residents in their table of quick facts on the City. Of the total Burbank population, the percentage of white residents is currently 71.8%, which McFarland says contains some diversity with the large Armenian community present in Burbank. Additionally, 44% of Burbank households speak more than one language, and 31.7% of locals are foreign-born. Increasing the amount of diverse voices which contribute to Burbank procedures remains a focus for city staff members.

“Diversity is important to our city and incorporating ways to include diversity into our everyday life is important,” McFarland said. “Having a representation of diverse attitudes, backgrounds and culture when appointing commission and committee representatives is a priority for the City Council.”

Although housing in the City has not seen a significant increase from 2010 to 2019, with a total of about 500 new units produced, Burbank will likely see more developments in the future. This outcome is related to the City’s General Plan, which introduced lofty housing goals while promoting family-oriented neighborhoods. More growth in the population estimate is resultantly expected from this proposal.

“Certainly we would see continued population growth if the City succeeds in meeting its goal of building 12,000 new units by 2035,” McFarland said. “This is important as it helps to create affordable units that support the job growth we see in new media companies coming into Burbank as well as helping to retain and expand those already here. And, of course quality of life plays into all of this as we want to protect existing single-family neighborhoods while creating the livable, walkable neighborhoods of our future.”