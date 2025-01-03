Chabad Of Burbank Closes Out Chanukah With Festival and Lighting of The Tallest Menorah

The last night of Hanukah fell on New Year’s Day this year. Chabad of Burbank held a Festival and lighting of the last candle on the largest and tallest Menorah held in the Ume Credit Union parking lot.

The festival provided guests with a petting zoo, live music, racecar rides, face painting, Balloon art, food, and plenty of donuts and latkes.

Led by Rabbi Shmuel Kornfeld, the introduction of City Officials, including Mayor Nikki Perez, Councilmembers Zizette Mullins, Konstantine Anthony, and Chris Rizzotti. The guests enjoyed music and the lighting of the last candle of the 8-day observance. The menorah lifted high into the air was lit by Rabbi Kornfeld, Max Lipman, and Rabbi Moshe Kornfeld.

One of the highlights of the event was The Burbank Fire Department lifting a stokes basket filled with hundreds with chocolate gelt candies. They lifted the basket and dropped the candies to some 500 kids in attendance.

The event was co-produced by Volt Lighting of Burbank. Ume Vice President Judy Sherman welcomed guests to the Credit Union lot and introduced her 104-year mother a long time Burbank resident.