The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held its Holiday Mixer at the Hilton Garden Inn in December they teamed up with Home LA to have guests bring unwrapped toys. Home LA collected boxes of gifts for clients that they have put into housing.

This mixer had Holiday Carolers, plenty of food, a photo booth, and more. Hotel General Manager Carol Nunez, who co-hosted the mixer had her staff on hand to ensure guests were well taken care of.

Here is a gallery of pictures from the mixer.