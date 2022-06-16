Charlie And Friends Welcomes Burbankers With Tasty Breakfast, Brunch And Lunch Menus

Located in an unassuming office park off of Glenoaks Boulevard just west of Woodbury University, Charlie And Friends has been generating a positive word of mouth around town for their friendliness and very tasty breakfast, brunch and lunch items.

Diners can choose to eat inside the restaurant lit with natural light in air-conditioned comfort or enjoy meals on the delightful patio which is framed by several large trees and the office building which houses Charlie And Friends on the first floor. Although the 5 Freeway is just a stone’s throw away, the office building provides a solid backdrop for the patio, which is populated with lots of tables, chairs and umbrellas for shade. Takeout is also available.

We’ve tried several plates from Charlie And Friends while not even making a dent in their well-rounded menu offerings. Breakfast is served 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Brunch is served 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and selections from the Lunch menu are served from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Savvy Shrimp Po’ Boy is one of the best iterations of the sandwich we’ve ever had, anywhere. The mildly spicy combination of perfectly seasoned and sauteed shrimp with the light crunch of the cabbage slaw topping nested in an airy roll was, simply, absolute excellence. The side salad with house vinaigrette was crisp, fresh and delicious.

We’ve also tried the Crazy Crispy Fried Chicken Sliders and the Chinese Chicken Salad. The chicken sliders were perfectly made, with enough breading but not too much and the chicken was moist and tasty. It’s served with an aioli that was a little tangy, a little spicy and a little creamy. Tater tots on the side were nice addition.

The Chinese Chicken Salad was also fresh and colorful and tasted fine. The salad was prepared with cubed chicken pieces, unlike the typical shredded chicken, and tossed with a very tangy vinaigrette.

We also tried some breakfast items for takeout. The Breathtaking Buttermilk Pancakes and scrambled eggs were a favorite. Of the Blissful Breakfast Burritos, the Southwest made with bacon was very enjoyable, albeit a little greasy. Unfortunately, the oiliness of the Veggie Burrito was too much for our palates.

We also tried the Omazing Omelette, which is made with onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheddar, provolone, chicken, apple smoked bacon, sausage, pesto and mushrooms placed inside a two-egg omelette. It tasted fine but was also a little too oily for our taste and the eggs a little overdone. Hash browns on the side were a bit undercooked.

The servers at Charlie And Friends are very friendly and attentive, refilling drinks, clearing away dishes and providing a welcoming atmosphere. The bathroom is shared with the afore-mentioned office building and is clean and well-stocked.

Diners are greeted with complimentary mini corn muffins upon being seated and are brought complimentary cookies at the end of the meal as well.

The entrance to Blue Waters Plaza which houses Charlie And Friends is on the north side of Glenoaks between Cohasset and Cabrini Drive. Parking is available throughout the large wrap-around parking lot.

We encourage the restaurant to make sure to wipe their tables more frequently between diners, as we have noticed they don’t always get washed off, just dirty dishes cleared away.

Open since September 2021, Charlie And Friends is On The Marquee and headed for a Tops In Town, for serving really good food and offering a welcoming and friendly atmosphere.

We’re thrilled to find another option for breakfast and lunch in Burbank and can’t wait to go back and try that Shrimp Po’ Boy again along with some of the other sandwiches on the menu.

Restaurant Info: Charlie And Friends is located at 7540 Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504. (424) 234-7071. Charlie And Friends is open Monday through Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.



Charlie And Friends receives: On The Marquee



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)