Charlie’s Champs Returns to Burbank for Second Annual Charity Softball Tournament

The second annual Charlie’s Champs Softball Tournament is coming to George Izay Park (Olive Park) on Saturday, August 23rd, bringing the Burbank community together to raise critical funds and awareness for congenital heart disease (CHD). 40,000 babies are born with CHD each year and every dollar raised at the tournament goes directly to HeartWorks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation dedicated to finding a cure.

The Nelson Family at the first softball tournament.

The tournament is organized by Burbank locals Matthew and Alisa Nelson and is named after their son, “Charlie the Champion,” a six year old boy who has beat all the odds with just half a heart. Charlie was born with a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) which means that he was born with only half of a heart. He has been through multiple open heart surgeries, cardiac catheterizations, countless hospital stays and other invasive procedures, and Charlie’s family knows that their hope in his quality and length of life comes down to the medical advancements that HeartWorks is working to make.

Last year’s inaugural tournament was a massive success, raising over $38,000. Fourteen teams competed across three divisions in a total of 29 games. Hundreds attended the full-day event, including parents from Charlie’s school, Roosevelt Elementary, forming the “Charlie’s rough riders” team that included the school’s principal.

Last year featured bounce houses, face painting, a raffle for a custom Randy Rhoads Jackson guitar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame wine, plus a generous pizza donation from Prince Street Pizza to keep players fueled. This year’s event is expanding in both fun and impact by adding a fourth division to the adult slow-pitch tournament. All teams are guaranteed at least three games, and division winners will receive special prizes.

The community came out for the 2024 Charlie’s Champs softball tournament.

Several businesses created teams for the tournament and will be returning for another year including local favorites like Brews Bros, Get Ur Done, and Mills Pest Control. Beyond the field, families can enjoy family friend activities and entertainment, exciting raffle and silent auction, including a brand-new Randy Rhoads Jackson guitar (in a new style and color), merchandise sales, and multi-basket prize packs. Local food trucks will serve up tasty eats throughout the day as well.

The tournament will run all day at George Izay Park, and community members are encouraged to come out, cheer on the teams, and support the fight against CHD. For more information on signing up a team or to donate, visit https://donate.heartworksinc.org/event/charlies-champs-softball-tournament/e647977