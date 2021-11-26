Charqute celebrates recent Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

“Charqute is a boutique charcuterie and cheese board company located in Burbank, California with a focus on beautiful design, fresh ingredients, and sustainably sourced products.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Founded in 2020 by Karreno Alexanyan, it became an instant Angeleno favorite and a social media darling on Tiktok (@charquteofficial) and Instagram (@charqute). We are a small team, supported by our family and friends, and do our best to put a smile on every customer’s face. We offer an array of charcuterie and cheese boards, boxes, and cones that can be customized to various sizes and dietary needs.

Our products range from Mini Boards, designed for 1-2 people, to Charcuterie Tables that allow scaling from 20 to 150 people. We are available to answer your questions by phone (657) 200-8555, via email orders@charqute.com, as well as on Yelp & Google Business Search, Instagram, TikTok & Facebook Direct Messaging.”