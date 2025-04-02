Chas T. Gray, keyboardist of Wall of Voodoo, to Sign Copies of the Band’s New Release

Run Out Groove Records will once again open its doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 12 for Record Store Day 2025, celebrating one of the biggest days of the year for vinyl collectors and music fans.

The Burbank shop will be fully stocked with this year’s most sought-after RSD exclusives—including highly anticipated titles from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan—making it a banner year for pop fans. For collectors and music lovers of all stripes, the list also features standout selections from artists like The Replacements, BADBADNOTGOOD, Rage Against the Machine, and The Cure, along with cult classics like Shudder to Think, Cop Shoot Cop, and Pixies.

And as always, the store will showcase groundbreaking jazz, soul, and global grooves, with highlights including alternate-take rarities from Vince Guaraldi, transcendent live performances by Sun Ra, deep soul compilations from Soul Jazz Records, and spiritual jazz gems from legends like Charles Mingus and Archie Shepp. Whether you’re crate-digging for hard bop, dub, or deep funk, this year’s offerings speak to the full spectrum of sound.

In addition to the limited-run vinyl drops, this year’s celebration includes a special in-store appearance by Chas T. Gray, keyboardist of Wall of Voodoo, who will be signing copies of the band’s new Record Store Day release, “The Lost Tapes – LIVE” (Label 51 Recordings), in the afternoon, starting at 2 PM until 3 PM.

“I’m excited to hang with some old friends and meet a few new ones while we spin The Lost Tapes – LIVE,” says Chas T. Gray. “This release digs into a raw and rowdy era of Wall of Voodoo—live shows from back when things were loud, weird, and beautiful. If you were there, you’ll remember. If you weren’t, now’s your chance to hear what it was all about.”

“Growing up in Los Angeles and listening to KROQ and 91X, Wall of Voodoo was definitely a big part of my soundtrack during the 1980s,” said Jeff Ferguson,

co-owner of Run Out Groove Records. “So it’s mind-blowing to get to meet Chas and work with him for this event.”

Record Store Day titles are available on a first come, first served basis—no holds or pre-orders, per RSD rules. The store will be open until 7 p.m., giving customers all day to browse new arrivals, explore rare finds, and connect with fellow music lovers.

For more details and updates, follow @runoutgrooverecords on Instagram.