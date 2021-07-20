Check Cashing Scheme Lands Man in Jail

The Burbank Police Department has arrested a suspect who scammed multiple bank customers and is seeking any additional victims.

Gevorg Adoyan (Photo supplied by Burbank Police Department)

On May 24, 2021, a victim came to the Burbank Police Department to report a check fraud scam. The victim had been approached by the suspect in the Logix Federal Credit Union parking lot (2340 Hollywood Way). The suspect explained he had reached his cash-out limit and asked the victim to negotiate a check for him so that he could gamble at a casino. The suspect offered the victim a percentage of the check in exchange for his assistance. The victim agreed to complete the transaction and deposited the check into his account. The victim then withdrew cash from his account and gave it to the suspect. The negotiated check later returned as fraudulent.

Through their investigation, detectives learned of 11 additional victims who were scammed by the same suspect at the same location. Detectives identified the suspect as Gevorg Adoyan, a 29-year-old resident of North Hollywood. A search warrant was executed at Mr. Adoyan’s residence where detectives recovered additional fraudulent checks. Mr. Adoyan was arrested and booked for forgery and grand theft.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 12 counts of theft by false pretenses against Mr. Adoyan. Mr. Adoyan was arraigned on July 14, 2021 and later released on his own recognizance. Mr. Adoyan’s preliminary hearing is set for August 9, 2021.

Detectives believe Mr. Adoyan may have scammed additional victims. The Burbank Police Department is asking any additional victims or anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.