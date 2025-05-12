Chuck E. Cheese Levels Up as Burbank Location Gets $100K Makeover

For a quarter-century, Chuck E. Cheese has been a go-to destination for tens of thousands of Burbank kids marking their birthday milestones.

On May 8, the nostalgic, family-friendly restaurant on North San Fernando Boulevard marked a new chapter with a grand re-opening that brought together local dignitaries, corporate leaders, and a legion of devoted fans who have grown up with the beloved brand.

“Who’s ready to have some fun?” asked David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese, who kicked off the short program preceding the ribbon-cutting with Mayor Nikki Perez, Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi, and City Councilman Christopher Rizzotti. “Depending on when you last visited a Chuck E. Cheese, you can see we’ve made a lot of changes.”

The grand reopening highlighted a $100,000 transformation of Chuck E. Cheese’s Burbank location—part of an ambitious corporate-wide initiative to reimagine its 500 restaurants for a new generation of young guests. The 14,000-square-foot space now features a more refined menu, about 70 of the most popular arcade games, an all-new Adventure Zone featuring an active play area and trampoline giving kids a safe play to run, jump and play. The new layout is light-filled and open, enabling parents to easily keep an eye on their kids.

Gone are the days of the animatronic band performances, replaced in a nod to the digital age with a jumbo screen show and an interactive multimedia dance floor that comes alive with each step. Animated content about the restaurant’s beloved characters now takes center stage on the massive display. Chuck E. (the E standing for Entertainment) remains the star, always ready to join the celebration and keep the energy high.

Chuck E. Cheese and Adam Langarica celebrate the grand reopening of the Burbank location.

“They still have the animatronics in Northridge if you want to see them,” said Adam Langarica, a ten-year-old superfan brimming with Chuck E. Cheese trivia. His eyes sparkled as Chuck E. himself approached, accompanied by rarely seen characters like Jasper T. Jowls and Helen Henny, while Langarica proudly displayed two wrist paintings—one featuring Chuck E. Cheese and the other depicting Jasper—showcasing his deep passion for the restaurant’s iconic characters.

Jesus Martinez, the Burbank manager, has been a Chuck E. Cheese veteran for 15 years, now leading a team of five managers and 40 employees at this prime location. He’s particularly enthusiastic about Burbank’s family-friendly atmosphere as well as its proximity to the studios, which has made the restaurant a surprising hotspot for celebrity parties—including occasional gatherings hosted by stars like Dwayne Johnson.

Martinez encouraged Burbank families to check out its Summer Fun Pass to get unlimited visits over two months plus a free month if purchased before May 31, for $54.99 per family. Discounts up to 50% on food, drinks, and games for six family members are also offered. Birthday packages at $99.99 include two hours of play and unlimited soft drinks for six children.