Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Announces Young Sheldon Grant For Burbank Elementary Schools

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation recently awarded a Young Sheldon Grant of more than $156,000 to support STEM education for all 11 Burbank Unified elementary schools. The grant will help BUSD purchase technology such as 3D printers and printing supplies, iPads, iPad carts, iPad cases and Osmo Explorer Kits, which are a series of interactive games that help children learn about science.

“This latest investment will provide approximately 6000 Transitional Kindergarten through fifth grade students access to STEM and STEAM education,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, Sharon Cuseo. “The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation’s generosity, forward thinking, and dedication to young people, is increasing BUSD student access to STEM educational experiences and technology.”

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (TCLIFF), through the Young Sheldon Grant, has been supporting STEM education in all Burbank Unified secondary schools with renewable grants since 2018, providing robotics and electronics kits, computers and field trips to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, Cuseo explained.

“We are grateful to the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation for their ongoing support of our students,“ commented BUSD Superintendent Matt Hill.

The cast of Young Sheldon was on hand to celebrate the inaugural Young Sheldon Grant award to Burbank Unified on November 12, 2018, at John Muir Middle School.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the announcement of the latest TCLIFF grant was made at the Burbank Board of Education meeting on October 7, 2021, and unanimously approved by the members of the Board of Education, 5-0.

“This is very exciting,” said Burbank Unified Board of Education President Steve Frintner. “Thank you again to The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. They have consistently been a huge support to our district and we are so grateful to them.”

Since 2018, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has donated approximately one million dollars to the Burbank Unified School District, supporting a variety of STEM programs for all grades, providing meals for students, as well as funding the salary for the District’s Arts and Career Technical Education Coordinator position and a music teacher, in addition to the repair and replacement of instruments for elementary and secondary music programs.