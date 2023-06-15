CIF Fall Sports Playoff Division Placements Announced

The CIF Southern Section Thursday announced the playoff divisions for all sports except football.

Under the various formats used teams get an early glimpse of what their postseason competition will look like.

Cross country divisions, which are based on enrollment, see Providence remaining in Division 5. The Pioneers girls’ team has arguably the best chance of any local team of winning a section title, is recognized as having 508 students. Schools with 600 or less compete in Division 5.

Burbank High, which reported an enrollment of 2,508, will compete in Division 1. Schools with an enrollment of 2,471 were put in Division 1.

Burroughs High, with an enrollment of 2,379, was placed in Division 2. It is for schools with an enrollment of 2,021 up to 2,470.

Girls’ volleyball, girls’ tennis and boys’ water polo playoff pairings are determined by the past success of a particular program over the past two school years.

Burroughs and Burbank are both looking to improve from last season.

In girls’ volleyball, Burroughs has dropped down to Division 4 after struggling last season. Providence will be in Division 5 in girls’ volleyball and Burbank will compete in Division 6.

For girls’ tennis, Burbank High will be in Division 2. The Southern Section placed 41 teams in the running for 29 automatic playoff spots.

Burroughs will compete in Division 3, as one of 54 schools. Of that, the section has guaranteed 31 playoff spots. Providence, which competes in the very difficult Prep League, will be in Division 5 as of one 65 teams trying to grab one of the 34 automatic playoff spots.

In boys’ water polo, Burbank High, which two years ago was a CIF Southern Section Division 5 finalist and last season missed the playoffs by forfeit, will return to Division 2 as it was placed last year.

Burroughs High will be in Division 3 in water polo.