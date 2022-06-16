CIF Releases Fall Sports Playoff Division Placements

The summer break is still young, but the CIF Southern Section has released the division breakdown for the playoffs, which will take place in October and November.

The defending Pacific League champion Burroughs girls’ volleyball team ended up getting placed in Division 4 after competing in Division 3 last year. The Bears had the highest score amongst teams that were placed in Division 4.

The section uses a mathematical formula that accounts for past performance and strength of schedule in putting together the divisions.

Burbank and Providence highs were placed in Division 5 for girls volleyball.

The CIF also released the playoff divisions for boys’ water polo.

Burbank High, which was the Southern Section Division 5 runner-up last year, will face much tougher competition if the Bulldogs reach the playoffs. They have been placed in Division 2.

Burroughs High was placed in Division 3 in water polo.

The Burbank High girls’ tennis team, which reached the quarterfinals in Division 3 last year, received a shocking bump up to Division 1, which means the Bulldogs could draw a very difficult opponent.

The Burroughs girls’ tennis team will compete in Division 3.

The Providence girls’ tennis team will compete in Division 4.

In cross country, Burbank and Burroughs will compete in Division 2. The cross country divisions were created by student enrollment.

The bad news is that Newbury Park, the nation’s top boys’ team last year, will also compete in Division 2. Newbury Park returns three of its top five runners.

Providence, the defending CIF Southern Section Division 5 boys’ champions, will be able to its title in the same division.





