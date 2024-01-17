CIF Releases Spring Playoff Divisions

The CIF Southern Section has released its playoff divisions for spring sports. The spring season begins next month and the playoffs for these sports will be played in April and May.

In baseball, Burbank High was drawn into a very difficult Division 3, that includes a number of very strong programs. The Bulldogs reached the quarterfinals in Division 4 a year ago, and as a result were bumped up.



Burroughs High, which won the CIF title in 2022 in Division 5, was placed in Division 4 after being in Division 2 last year.



Providence High baseball was placed in Division 6.



In softball, Burroughs High has moved up to Division 3 after reaching the semifinals in Division 4 a year ago.



Burbank High’s softball team has been placed in Division 4. Providence High has been placed in Division 5, which should bode well for the Pioneers, who have a veteran group returning from a league championship team.



In boys’ volleyball, Burroughs has moved down to Division 3 after finishing third in league last year.



Providence and Burbank have both been placed in Division 5.



In boys’ tennis, Burbank High remains in Division 2. Burroughs High will remain in Division 3.



In boys’ golf, Burroughs High, which is led by UC San Diego-bound Adriel Abaoag, will compete in Division 3. Burbank High will compete in Division 4 and Providence will compete in Division 6.



In swimming, Burroughs has been placed in Division 3 for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.



Burbank High has been placed in Division 4 for both its boys’ and girls’ teams.



Providence has been placed in Division 4 for its boys’ swim team.



Track and field postseason divisions are determined by school enrollment and both Burbank and Burroughs exceeded the cutoff point of 2,250 students. Thus they are both in Division 1.

Burbank junior Ogden Lucsik is one of the top returners in the CIF in the pole vault having already gone 14 feet, 6 inches.

Providence will be in Division 4 in track.