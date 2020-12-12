CIF Releases Spring Playoff Groupings

The CIF Southern Section has released its playoff groupings for the spring sports season.

If a team qualifies for the playoffs, these are the pre-determined divisions that they will play in based upon a formula created by the CIF that reflects the success of the teams over the past two years.

The Burroughs girls’ basketball team has been placed in Division 2AA after being a semifinalist in Division 2A last year.

The Burbank High girls’ basketball team has been placed in Division 3A.

In boys basketball, both Burbank and Burroughs have been placed in Division 3AA.

In baseball, both Burbank and Burroughs have been placed in Division 5.

The softball playoff groupings were not released.

In boys tennis, Burbank has been placed in Division 2. Burroughs has been placed in Division 3.

The girls tennis playoff groupings were not released.

In track and field, both Burbank and Burroughs will compete in Division 1.

Burbank High’s Jayla Flowers is one of the state’s top triple jumpers.

In boys soccer, Burroughs, which is led by striker Manny Gonzalez, who is already the school record holder in career goals scored, has been placed in Division 4. Burbank will compete in Division 6.

In girls soccer, Burroughs has been placed in Division 4. Burbank will compete in Division 5.

The CIF has announced it has not made a determination for swimming and diving, as it will wait to see how many schools field teams.

In boys golf, Burroughs has been placed in Division 3. The Indians should be a contender for the CIF title, but will have strong competition from the likes Martin Luther King, Los Alamitos, La Serna, Windward, Glendora, Valencia, Brentwood and Harvard-Westlake. Burbank will compete in Division 5.

In girls golf, Burbank will compete in Division 2. Burroughs will compete in Division 3.



