CIF Releases Spring Sports Playoff Divisions

The CIF Southern Section has released its playoff division placements for all teams that qualify for postseason play during the upcoming spring sports season.

Most sports are determined by a calculation that is derived from the success of the team over the past two seasons, and includes factors such as the strength of schedule.

For some sports like track and field, postseason placement is determined by school enrollment.

A year after winning the CIF Southern Section Division 5 baseball title, the Burroughs baseball team has jumped up three divisions to Division 2.

The Burbank and Providence High baseball teams have been placed in Division 6, which could be a nice draw for the Bulldogs should they finish in the top four in the Pacific League.

In softball, Burroughs High was placed in Division 4. Last year the Bears were semifinalists in the same division. Burbank High has also been placed in Division 4. Providence High has been placed in Division 5.

For boys’ volleyball, to no surprise Burroughs High has been placed in the Division 1-Division 2 combination division, meaning the Bears will play against the toughest competition out there.

Burbank and Providence highs have been placed in Division 4 in volleyball.

Burbank High has been placed in Division 2 in boys’ tennis. Burroughs tennis has been placed in Division 3.

In track and field, both Burbank and Burroughs will once again compete in Division 1. Providence, with an enrollment of 497, will compete in Division 4, which is for all schools with less than 1,000 students.

After winning the CIF Division 4 title in girls’ swimming last year, Burroughs will now compete in Division 2. The Burroughs boys’ team will compete in Division 3.

Burbank High’s girls’ swim team will compete in Division 4. The Bulldog boys’ team will compete in Division 4.



