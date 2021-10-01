CIF Releases Winter Playoff Division Placement

The CIF Southern Section office has released its playoff divisions for sports to be played during the winter season, which begins in November and ends in February.

The divisions are made based upon past performance of a team over the last two years.

In boys basketball, Burbank High was placed in Division 2AA. The Bulldogs enjoyed a run to the CIF semifinals last year playing in Division 3AA.

The Burroughs boys basketball team was placed in Division 3A.

Providence boys basketball will play in Division 3AA should it qualify for the playoffs.

In girls’ basketball, Burroughs High, which reached the semifinals in Division 3AA last year, was moved up to 2AA like the Burbank boys’ basketball team. Burroughs will not be the same as four-year starter Faith Boulanger has graduated and moved on to Cal State San Bernardino.

Burbank High, under coach Bruce Breeden, will compete in Division 3A. Providence High was placed in Division 3AA. The Pioneers reached the CIF semifinals in Division 4AA last season.

Burroughs girls’ soccer team, which reached the CIF quarterfinals, was placed in Division 4. Burbank High’s girls’ soccer team was placed in Division 5. Providence, should it make the playoffs, would play in Division 6.

Burbank High’s boys’ soccer team, which qualified for the CIF playoffs for the first time since 2001, will play in Division 6. Burroughs High, which lost the program’s leading career goal scorer Manny Gonzalez to graduation, will also play in Division 6. Providence will play in Division 7.

In girls water polo, Burroughs High was placed in Division 3, based upon its fine playoff run two seasons ago. There were no water polo playoffs last year due to Covid-19. Burbank High will play in Division 5 in girls water polo.