CIF Releases Winter Sports Playoff Division Placings

The CIF Southern Section released the playoff division placings for all winter sports teams on Friday.

The placement determines what divisions each sports team will be competing in should they advance to postseason play.

The team with arguably the best chance of winning a CIF title in the winter, the Burroughs boys’ soccer team, was placed in Division 3 and will be one of 55 schools competing for the Division 3 title.

The defending league champion Indians return a strong core led by senior midfielder Carlos Rosales and All-CIF junior winger Manny Gonzalez.

The Burbank High boys’ soccer team was placed in Division 5.

The Burroughs girls’ basketball team was one of 34 teams placed in Division 2A.

The Indians are led by junior All-CIF pick Faith Boulanger.

Burbank High’s girls’ team was placed in Division 3A.

The Burroughs girls’ soccer team was placed in Division 4. Burbank High’s girls’ team was placed in Division 5.

In boys basketball, Burbank High is one of 40 schools that will compete for the 2A championship.

The Burroughs boys’ basketball team was placed in Division 3A.

For girls water polo, Burroughs was placed in Division 5 and Burbank High will be in Division 6.