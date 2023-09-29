CIF Releases Winter Sports Playoff Divisions

The CIF Southern Section has released the breakdown for each team that participates in the 2024 winter season playoffs.

The criteria was developed through a mathematical formula that takes into account past success over the last two years as well as strength of schedule and other factors.

For boys’ basketball, Burroughs High has been placed in Division 4AA. Burbank High will compete in the Division 4-A playoffs should they qualify. Providence High will compete in the Division 2AA playoffs should they qualify.

For girls’ basketball, Burroughs High has been placed in Division 2A as coach Vicky Oganyan’s side generally plays a tough nonleague schedule. Burbank and Providene highs have both been placed in Division 3AA.

In boys’ soccer, Burbank High has been placed in Division 5. Burroughs High will compete in the Division 6 playoffs if the Bears qualify for postseason play. Providence boys’ soccer is slated to compete in the Division 7 playoffs.

In girls’ soccer, Burroughs High was drawn into Division 5. Burbank and Providence were both drawn into Division 7.

Burroughs was drawn into Division 3 for girls’ water polo. Burbank High’s girls’ water polo team was drawn into Division 5.

Divisions are determined by leagues for wrestling. Burbank High competes in the Rio Hondo League, which was drawn into Division 3 on the boys’ side. For those moving on to the postseason as individuals, Burbank was drawn into the Coastal Division, which will include competitors from the Channel, Golden, Golden West, Marmonte, Mt. Baldy, Trinity and Valle Vista leagues.

For girls’ wrestling, Rio Hondo league individual competitors will compete in the Central Division and could face an opponent from the Arrowhead/South Valley, Channel, Citrus Belt, Desert Sky, Ivy, Marmonte, Mojave River, Orange Coast, Pioneer leagues as well as a freelance competitor.





