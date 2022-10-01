CIF Releases Winter Sports Playoff Divisions

Local teams find out where they might find themselves when the winter playoffs take place next February.

The CIF Southern Section has announced the breakdown of all of the divisions for the upcoming 2022-2023 winter sports season.

The criteria and number of playoff divisions is not the same for all sports. However, the format generally is based upon success in either the previous two seasons or success in the current season.

Boys’ basketball will feature 10 divisions, an open division, Division 1, Divisions 2AA, 2A, 3AA, 3A, 4AA, 4A, 5AA and 5A.

Providence High has been placed in Division 2A. The Pioneers are one of 37 schools placed in that division, who will compete for 28 automatic playoff spots.

Burroughs and Burbank highs were both placed in Division 3A. This division has 45 schools that will be competing for 28 automatic playoff spots.

The girls’ basketball playoff format will be the same as that of boys’ basketball, as there will be the same 10 divisions.

Burroughs High has been placed in Division 2AA. The division includes 32 schools that will be competing for 31 automatic playoff berths.

Providence High has been placed in Division 2A. The Pioneers are on of 32 schools in the division, who will be competing for 29 automatic playoff berths.

If it qualifies for the playoffs, Burbank High will be playing in Division 3AA. Last season the Bulldogs reached the quarterfinals of Division 3A.

The boys’ and girls’ soccer playoff divisions were created using a formula that looks at the success over the program over the previous two seasons, with 80 percent being placed specifically on last year’s success.

There are seven playoff divisions for both genders.

Burbank and Burroughs have both been placed in Division 5 in boys’ soccer. Providence High has been placed in Division 7.

In girls’ soccer, Burroughs High has been placed in Division 5. Burbank and Providence highs have both been placed in Division 7.

The CIF has made placements for six divisions in girls’ water polo, but there will be an open division for the top eight teams based upon in-season success, which would essentially create a seventh division.

Burroughs High has been placed in Division 3. Burbank High has been placed in Division 5.

Wrestling will make its debut locally this season, as Burbank High has boys’ and girls’ teams.



Since just one other school in the Pacific League competes in wrestling, Hoover High, the Bulldogs will join the Rio Hondo League, of which the Tornadoes are already a part of.

The Rio Hondo League as a whole has been placed in Division 4 for the boys’ dual meet team championship.

The individual postseason competition is based upon six geographic divisions. The Rio Hondo League has been placed in the Coastal Division.

Girls’ wrestling takes on a different format than that of the boys. The dual-meet team championship will be an at-large event and teams will be invited based upon success.

There are four divisions for individual competition that are based upon geographical location. The Rio Hondo League has been placed in the Central Division.