CIF Southern Section Releases Fall Playoff Division Placings

The CIF Southern Section late Friday released its divisional playoff placings for Fall Sports.

For football, Burbank High dropped from Division 5 back down to Division 7. Burroughs High will compete in Division 11.

The Bulldogs will be in a division with some teams that they are familiar with as league rival Arcadia is also in Division 7. The division has 21 teams with 16 playoff spots. Northview and Don Lugo, programs the Bulldogs have faced in recent years in the playoffs, are also in the division.

Burroughs is in Division 11 along with league rivals Muir and Pasadena. There are 35 teams competing for 16 playoff spots.

In cross country, Burbank and Burroughs are both in Division 1. This division is based upon enrollment. The Burbank boys’ team, which should be one of the top in the state, will avoid having to face teams like Newbury Park, Loyola and Dana Hills, which are expected to be very strong.

Great Oak of Temecula figures to be Burbank’s biggest threat to winning a CIF title.

In girls’ tennis, Burbank High will compete in Division 2. Should Burroughs get to postseason play, it would compete in Division 3. League rivals Arcadia and Crescenta Valley were both placed in Division 1.

For girls’ volleyball, Burroughs was placed in a bracket of teams that will be in either Division 1 or Division 2. The Indians will be led by UC Berkeley commit Lydia Grote. Burbank High was placed in Division 4. Arcadia and Crescenta Valley were both placed in Division 3.

Both Burbank and Burroughs will compete in Division 5 in boys’ water polo next season. Hoover High, the defending league champions, will compete in Division 3. Crescenta Valley, which has been a dominant program in the league for many years, will compete in Division 4.