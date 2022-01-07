CIF Spring Sports Playoff Divisions Announced

The CIF Southern Section has released its playoff division configuration for the 2022 Spring season. The CIF did not release the divisions for boys golf.

The Burbank High baseball team was placed in Division 4, a division that looks much more difficult that one might expect.

Division 4 includes has 53 schools and some traditionally strong programs like Valencia of Santa Clarita, Newbury Park, Long Beach Wilson and two teams out of the Mission League in Loyola and St. Francis highs.

Burroughs’ baseball team was placed in Division 5 and the Bears actually have the highest rating in the division based upon the mathematical formula that was used to determine placement of teams. There are 59 teams designated for Division 5.

In softball, both Burroughs and Burbank highs were placed in Division 4. It is also a tough division as programs like Thousand Oaks, Foothill of Santa Ana and Alemany are possible playoff opponents.

In boys volleyball, Burroughs was placed in the combined Division 1 and Division 2 bracket. This means the Bears could face the toughest teams in the nation in the playoffs like Mira Costa of Manhattan Beach, Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar or Loyola.

Burbank High boys volleyball will be in Division 3, which is also loaded with tough teams like Palos Verdes and Mission Viejo.

In boys tennis, Burbank will be one of 36 schools competing for 29 playoff spots in Division 2. Burroughs will compete in Division 3, which will have 60 schools competing for 32 playoff berths.

Burbank and Burroughs will both compete in Division 1 in track and field, which is determined by school enrollment, as schools with 2,341 students or the equivalent for single gender schools are part of Division 1.

In boys swimming, Burbank and Burroughs will both compete in Division 3. The Burbank and Burroughs girls swim teams will compete in Division 4.



