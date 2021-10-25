Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Remembered at Burbank Vigil

A vigil was held on Sunday night at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters on Olive Ave. in Burbank to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21 after a tragic accident occurred as she was serving as director of photography on the Western movie, “Rust.” While shooting was taking place in New Mexico, the film’s lead actor and co-producer, Alec Baldwin, discharged a prop gun, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director Joel Souza, who has since been released from the hospital.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil, where a table setup was surrounded by floral arrangements, and photos of Hutchins as lit candles were placed on the table and held by mourning onlookers. A slideshow additionally played which showed individual photos of Hutchins, as well as pictures of her with loved ones, and colleagues.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

IATSE Vice President Michael Miller addressed the crowd to discuss Hutchins’ love for her craft and the importance of prioritizing safety on entertainment sets.

“We’re gathered here in respect for Halyna as a mother, a wife, a friend, a colleague, for her talent, her love of craft, and of filmmaking. And we’re here to tell her loved ones that we recognize and share their profound grief,” Miller said. “We’re also gathered here in solidarity with the crew of ‘Rust’ who have been devastated by her death and the situations onset that may have led to it.”

Following Hutchins’ passing, Baldwin took to Twitter to release a statement describing his feelings of sorrow over the calamity, as well as his compliance with police as they investigate its circumstances.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote on his Twitter account on Friday. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matt Hutchins, and their one son. Hutchins’ husband likewise tweeted a message on Friday in which he described the indelible impact of his wife’s life both in her personal and professional pursuits.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Matt Hutchins wrote. “Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.”