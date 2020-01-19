Circus Vargas Brings a Totally New Show To Town

The circus is back in town! Join Circus Vargas for a brand new big top adventure happening from January 20th through February 9th. Children and adults of all ages will be captivated and amazed by the new 2020 production, “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” featuring more sequins and daring feats than ever before.

This must-see show will spark the imagination and indulge the senses while taking you on a journey where spectators will take part in a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring Clifford E. Vargas, the legendary circus impresario and visionary behind Circus Vargas.

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” is a fantastically fun experience showcasing Vargas’ vast imagination, boundless ideas, and passion for the magic of the circus. As with all of Circus Vargas’ shows, there are no animals in the big top, only pure human talent and artistry.

Runaway with the circus for two unforgettable hours of acrobatic amazement, nonstop thrills, and jam-packed excitement while following along with the story of Mr. V and his circus dream as he travels the world looking for the best artists under the sun.

Make sure to arrive 30 minutes before your showtime to participate in an interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more!

After each performance, the entire cast will be available for meet and greets and photo ops. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office.