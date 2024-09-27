Circus Vargas Opens Their 2024 Production ‘Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!’ Under the Big Top

Get ready to witness an extraordinary display of talent, excitement, and wonder under the Big Top at Circus Vargas with the all new 2024 production, ‘Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!’ in Woodland Hills at the Promenade Mall from September 27–October 14!

The show features Opera trained Ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson, who guides the audience through an experience of different cultures and nationalities, joining hand in hand, coming together through acrobatic and aerial artistry to entertain, laugh, live, love, and celebrate as one! Featuring the world’s finest performers from 15 different countries!

Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson. Photo courtesy of Circus Vargas.

Circus Vargas has become a beloved staple in American entertainment, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the golden era of the traveling circus. Founded in 1969 by Clifford E. Vargas, the show was inspired by his childhood passion for circus magic and a desire to revive the big-top tradition. Born in Livermore, California, Clifford Vargas grew up attending Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circuses, and his dream was to create a circus that captured the imagination of audiences while adhering to the classic style of the American circus.

Photo courtesy of Circus Vargas.

Featuring a diverse array of acts that include acrobats, trapeze artists, motorcycles, unicycles, trampolines, contortionists, jugglers and comedy all under the massive canvas of a traditional big-top tent. This “tent show” aesthetic set Circus Vargas apart as other circuses transitioned into arenas and stadiums. Now owned by Nelson and Katya Quiroga, who have an extensive background in circus performance, the show emphasizes human talent and physical artistry. Katya works alongside her father Victorio who is a 4th generation circus performer and taught Katya and now, Nelson and Katya’s daughter, everything they know about the circus, raising up the 6th generation of performers in the family.

Victorio grew up in Italy and traveled with many different circuses across Austria, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Israel, and many other countries across Europe, which taught him six languages and comes in handy when new performers from around the world join the show. “There are people that stay a long time, so we become like family,” said Victorio, as he takes a break with the crew that is working hard in 90 degree heat to get the tent up and ready for opening day.

A sea of motorhomes and RVs can be seen filling the parking lot as the 32 performers and over 30 crew make Woodland Hills their home for the next month. A group of teenage girls exit a trailer and go for a walk during their homeschool break, an trapeze artist takes her dog out to sniff the area, and many other performers can be seen working forklifts, setting up the popcorn carts, and lending a hand in raising the tent. Circus Vargas is a beautiful community of culture, language, hard-work and artistry, blended together to create an incredible show, that everyone will get to witness starting today.

The big top being set up in Woodland Hills two days before opening night. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Circus Vargas was a staple in Burbank for many years, as they pitched the tent up in a vacant lot near the 5 freeway off Front Street. With the new development, they have not been able to return to Burbank but are always popping up close by. This time they’re in Woodland Hills, just a short drive away from the city, offering a family-fun spectacle that shouldn’t be missed. “We miss Burbank and hope the Burbank community will come out and see us in Woodland Hills,” said Katya Quiroga.

Join us for more laughs, more thrills, and more priceless memories, under the Big Top…ONLY at Circus Vargas! Don’t miss the ultimate entertainment experience of 2024! Get your tickets NOW at: Circusvargas.com/tickets.