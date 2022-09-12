City Clerk Candidate Profile: Kimberley Clark

Burbank city clerk candidate and longtime resident Kimberley Clark has been a Burbank Unified School District contributor for over a decade. She now serves as the executive assistant to the Board of Education and superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District. In her spare time, Clark enjoys the outdoors and frequents local cafes, restaurants and parks. Read on to find out more regarding Clark’s favorite things about the City of Burbank, her interest in international travel, and what led her to run for city clerk.

How long have you been a Burbank resident? Except for several years spent in Santa Barbara and Europe, I am a lifetime resident.

What first brought you to the city? My parents settled in Burbank in the 1960s, and I grew up here.

What do you enjoy most about Burbank? The friendly people, the beauty of our natural surroundings (the foothills, the mountains, the palm trees!), and the excellent city services we have, such as our municipal utility and our police and fire departments.

Where is your go-to place to have a good time in Burbank? Starlight Bowl, many of the great restaurants and cafes Burbank is home to, and our beautiful public parks.

Tell us a little bit about your background leading up to your candidacy. I have always been interested in elections, and when I joined the Burbank Unified School District in 2010, I became responsible for managing school board elections. Overseeing the consolidation of our local elections with the county after the passage of SB 415 and the training I received from Los Angeles County solidified my interest. My current role at BUSD has many overlapping responsibilities with those of the Burbank city clerk.

What is a fun fact about yourself that you’d like to share? I have lived in six countries, and after all those wonderful experiences, I chose to come home to Burbank.

Note: Some answers have been edited for clarity. All answers are provided by candidates and do not denote verification on behalf of myBurbank.