City Clerk Question #2: Structure and Priorities

As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote.

In the race for City Clerk, there are three candidates, and we asked three questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way.

Today is Question 2 of 3: ‘Credentials’ are often earned while on the job; how would you structure your department while earning your City Clerk’s ‘credentials’? List your top priorities when you take office.

Jamal El-Amin:

I’d structure the department, first and foremost to keep the train on the tracks during the transition. I’d look to hire or maintain experienced department heads. I’d also conduct an office diagnostic to determine what are the areas of strength and weakness. Then I will build on my agenda of aggressive community outreach.

Viviana Garzon:

I have been preparing for the role of City Clerk through training long before making the decision to run for the open seat. I took the initiative to become a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the City Clerk’s Association of California to effectively perform my current duties and quickly noticed the overlap between my current role and the role of City Clerk. I am on track to complete my two-year Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation.

Given my 20 years of service in the City of Burbank and working in multiple departments, I have managed multiple projects, including professional development training, while performing my job and duties. I have a full understanding of the City’s 14 departments, administrative procedures, financial processes, and operations thus that is not something I will have to learn. An additional key factor in ensuring I will provide the best service to the community while earning my credentials is that I already have a great working relationship with the City Clerk’s Team. I feel confident that, when elected, I will be able to lead the day to day operations of the City Clerk’s Office, handle multiple projects, and lead the department while completing my credentials.

My top priorities when I take office are to:

Provide exceptional customer service and be the conduit of information between the public and City Council.

Maintain transparency in the City Council’s decision-making process, ensuring compliance with the law and proper recording.

Educate on the City Council’s legislative process and encourage community participation.

Conduct the 2024 elections with integrity, transparency, and inclusiveness.

Engage residents of diverse backgrounds and the youth population through an outreach campaign and advocate for increased participation in elections and Burbank’s Boards and Commissions.

Complete the electronic content management (ECM) of the City’s records to make them accessible to all and offer community training workshops on the new program.

Enhance the operations of the Passport Office and generate revenue for the City’s General Fund that can be used towards new or current City programs and services.

Kimberley Clark:

All of the candidates running for the position of City Clerk will need to earn their MMC (Master Municipal Clerk) credential. I will structure my time so that I complete this training while doing the day-to-day duties of the job. The City Clerk’s office will need to hire an Assistant City Clerk as that position is currently vacant. I am a firm believer that an effective manager should be willing to learn all of the duties performed by each person in his or her department.

My three top priorities are to (1) Increase voter participation, (2) Develop initiatives to encourage residents of diverse backgrounds to run for office and become more involved with their community, and (3) Provide basic civics concepts to young people.

While SB 415 increased voter participation in Burbank, I believe that we can further improve on these gains. I believe that we should also work to encourage residents of diverse backgrounds to seek elective office and positions on Burbank Boards and Commissions—an effort that I believe would pay great dividends and better reflect our city’s current demographics. We have seen gains recently, but my goal is for this to be the norm not the exception! Additionally, I would partner with Burbank schools to provide classroom modules on civics, including why voting matters to young people, how the decisions of elected officials affect their daily lives, and to provide some relevant examples of how decisions made at the local level can often have the most impact on them.