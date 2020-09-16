City Council Candidate Profile: Michael Lee Gogin

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election in two areas, first candidate profiles to give you some background on each candidate, and second will be a series of questions on each issue. We will run a new profile each day and the question/answer part will run after they are completed.

Where are you from originally?

I am originally from San Francisco, CA. I was born and raised there. I moved here after starring in a few feature projects in the Bay Area.

I was bouncing back and forth from SF to LA for 3 solid years until the film, “Under the Rainbow” literally moved me to the SouthLand.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

I feel really blessed to have known my Grandparents and Great Grandparents from both sides of my family.

One side very Italian and the other very Irish with strong Catholic ties in both families.

How long have you been in Burbank?

I have been residing in Burbank a little bit over 13 years however, I have truly been in SoCal since 1980.

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

A few items drew me here. I became serious in a relationship and we’ve been together for 14 years. I have always thought of eventually moving here as I have worked here seems like forever. I moved here for the entertainment business also. I spend a lot of time in and out of the studios working and creating new material. Currently, Burbank is more centrally located in the Valley with a lot of my writing partners for screenplays, songwriting or acting.

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

I really LOVE music and hence, my heart is there either listening or performing. Did you know that I have had the time of my life with starring in 4 major Operas and was a past lead singer with the Mini Ki$$ Band? To be honest, the things that I have been able to do in entertainment are considered by many as HOBBIES but for me, I have to pinch myself sometimes with some of the opportunities I’ve worked. So many GREAT Productions, Crews and fellow thespians.

What motivated you to run for office?

Recently, my eldest son Matt Gogin (Also an Actor), shared with me that he felt that my working really hard to unite the different groups of disabilities within the Screen Actors Guild pushed that talent further to where I am today. That initial skill development truly started even earlier than the work I did during the time of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), was passed. Doing something for the community has always been a part of my upbringing. I do take time to listen to people on a variety of issues and then share a variety of ways for us to get there. If we all spent a little bit of time giving of ourselves, some form of volunteering, I know the world is a better place for that.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

Yes, In the past two and a half years with the help of volunteers, I have spoken with over a thousand people from our Burbank community. The encouragement to run for City Council is overwhelming. What I want to share here is that I will always listen to all sides to a story before I make a decision regarding our Burbank. This is supposed to be a TEAM effort for a common cause and bluntly, I am a Team Player. And I want people to know that my “Door will always be open” to the concerns of our Burbank. Please check out my platform and issues. I am asking for your VOTE and hope you are able to throw a little support my way.

www.Gogin4Burbank.com and mlgoginburbank@gmail.com

P.S.

I Love Burbank…