City Council Candidate Profile: Paul Herman

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election in two areas, first candidate profiles to give you some background on each candidate, and second will be a series of questions on each issue. We will run a new profile each day and the question/answer part will run after they are completed.

Where are you from originally?

I grew up on the other side of the hill in Los Angeles.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

Without a doubt it was when my mom died of breast cancer when I was 16. It forced me to grow up quickly and not take life for granted.

How long have you been in Burbank?

13 wonderful years!

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

I was working in Downtown LA and my wife Amy was (and still is) working at Taft High School in Woodland Hills. Burbank was conveniently located between our respective commutes. However, since then we’ve come to appreciate the quality of life and sense of community here in Burbank, and feel blessed to be able to raise our kids here.

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

I enjoy golfing but I’m not much good at it. I like hiking with Amy and our dog, Bridget. What I enjoy more than anything are Sunday night dinners with my family.

What motivated you to run for office?

I initially got involved in community service to honor my mom’s memory. She was always very involved in charitable endeavors. However, this Pandemic motivated me to step up to help provide the leadership we need to manage the city through this economic crisis.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

Those who know me best know that I wear my heart on my sleeve and I genuinely care about helping people. When elected to the City Council, I will use my education, my life’s experiences, and my leadership skills to serve all our citizens by keeping our city safe, financially stable and moving forward to ensure the quality of life we all deserve.