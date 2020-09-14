City Council Candidate Profile: Tim Murphy

Editor’s Note: myBurbank will be highlighting the upcoming election in two areas, first candidate profiles to give you some background on each candidate, and second will be a series of questions on each issue. We will run a new profile each day and the question/answer part will run after they are completed.

Where are you from originally?

I was born in Hollywood and grew up in Los Angeles until early teens and my family moved to Burbank we had one of the only houses on our block at that time. Paradise for active kids lots of bike riding and exploring.

What was the most memorable or character-building part of your upbringing?

Learning from my family good values about friendship, family loyalty, love. My father was a daily inspiration to us in always doing the right thing and helping others.

How long have you been in Burbank?

56 years

What drew you to the City of Burbank?

No choice came with my family around 8 years old

What are some of your interests/hobbies?

College football, all sports, jogging, camping, reading

What motivated you to run for office?

My dad felt community service was just like breathing, help others whenever you can, there is so much need and if you have the time and energy just do it. My friends asked me to step up many years ago and I am good at it.

Is there anything else you’d like Burbank residents to know about you?

A lifetime of service to others. Class president in school, ASB President in High school multiple sport star, Honors in sports and the classroom. Went to Cal State Northridge. Graduated with highest honors from Political Science program in only 3 years. Went to Loyola law in Los Angeles more honors. Helped found the Neighborhood awareness committee a homeowners group which reached out to other neighborhoods to help fix things, political action.

Cleanup, join with them in their concerns and support each other.

Drafted the 1st initiative in the history of the city for councilmatic districts instead of at-large representation, Founded my own Boys and Girls Club a huge success continues today, Many years on BTAC and President of the board, 30 years on the Burbank Human relations Council, an honorary Zontian and help them as often as I can with projects and fund-raising.

Park and Rec board pushed recycling and the recycling of Christmas trees so they wouldn’t go in our landfill but become mulch. Ikea copied my idea soon after coming to Burbank, brought the Quimby ordinance to the council to raise monies for our parks, previous term on Burbank city council 1989-1992, re-appointed in May 2019 to finish out Will’s term till 12/31/2020. Big fan of Family Service Agency and the work they do.

I am an attorney with 15 years in criminal law and then 15 years as a Superior Court Commissioner working Mental health, and Family law. Have my own practice now. Coached in park and rec soccer, baseball, and basketball. Raised 3 amazing boys Sean, Robert and Connor. Married to Gloria an awesome woman who is the nicest person I know and live with her and out two rescue dogs Tessa and Buster. Love our city!