City Council Member Zizette Mullins Among Honorees at BPW Women of Achievement Luncheon

The Business & Professional Women (BPW) Valley Sunset District will hold its Annual Women of Achievement luncheon on Saturday, September 14, at Burbank First United Methodist Church, located at 700 N Glenoaks Blvd. The event will celebrate the achievements of three remarkable women who have made significant contributions to their communities and professions.

This year’s honorees are Marjory Hopper, Burbank City Council Member Zizette Mullins, and Captain Jennifer Seetoo, each selected by their respective BPW chapters for their dedication, leadership, and service.

“Receiving the 2024 Women of Achievement Award from the California Federation of Business & Professional Women Valley Sunset District is an incredible honor,” said Councilmember Mullins. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the community I love. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our community, and I am proud to stand alongside so many dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to make Burbank a better place for everyone.”

Marjory Hopper: Valley Sunset District Woman of Achievement The Valley Sunset District has chosen to honor Marjory Hopper, affectionately known as “Ms. BPW,” for her years of dedicated service to the organization, particularly to the Hollywood Club. A retired children’s librarian, Hopper has held numerous BPW offices and chairmanships, and her efforts to bring outstanding speakers to BPW meetings have enriched the organization’s programs. Hopper is also well-known for her involvement in major events like the Susan B. Anthony and Men of Hollywood Awards, which have been key highlights for the Hollywood BPW.

City Council Member Zizette Mullins: Burbank Woman of Achievement The Burbank BPW will recognize Zizette Mullins, Burbank City Council member and former City Clerk, for her extensive community service. Mullins, a former business owner and City of Glendale employee, has dedicated years to serving the people of Burbank through various boards, task forces, and civic involvement, making a lasting impact on the city’s development and governance.

Captain Jennifer Seetoo: Conejo Valley Woman of Achievement The Conejo Valley BPW will honor Captain Jennifer Seetoo, a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the first female captain of the Lost Hills Station. Captain Seetoo’s distinguished career includes serving on the Joint Terrorism Task Force for the Department of Homeland Security and training Iraqi police officers during a year-long assignment in Iraq and Jordan. Her leadership and commitment to public safety make her a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 10:00 a.m. The Women of Achievement Awards will take place at 11:15 a.m., and the luncheon will begin at 12:15 p.m. The business meeting will resume after lunch, with the event concluding by 2:30 p.m.

Registration for the conference is $30, with an additional $30 for lunch. To register, participants can print a registration form and mail a check or RSVP by email and pay via Zelle.

The deadline for registration is September 7, so don’t miss the chance to celebrate the achievements of these inspiring women. Click here to download a registration form to send with a check payment, or email valleysunsetBPW@gmail.com to RSVP and pay via Zelle.