City Council Not Ready to Hop on Electric Scooters Yet

By On June 26, 2019

At the Burbank City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 25, council members were to take up the issue of mobility devises, primarily electric rental scooters on the streets of Burbank.

During the presentation by city staff, there were many issues that came up when it came to storage, usage and policies.

Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy asked that the council wait an additional three months for questions to be answered and the Transportation Commission weigh in on additional rules and how they are handled.

Councilman Bob Frutos wanted the council to wait until the California State Legislature takes up a bill about motorized scooters and other items to see what rules the State may want to enforce.

A poll recently conducted by myBurbank found the following with 1,274 votes cast through Twitter:

The Council has tabled for any action at this time and has asked for a report to come back in three months after issues can be taken up by both the Traffic Commission and staff.

