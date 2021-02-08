City Council, Police Commission to Conduct Joint Meeting Tuesday Night

Besides the regularly scheduled meeting to be held by the City Council Tuesday. February 9, the Council will also hold a Joint Meeting with the Burbank Police Commission to go over their recommendations.

During the last half of 2020, the Police Commission met monthly and discussed many topics with the Burbank Police Department and are making the following recommendations to the City Council per their staff report:

Recommendation #1 – Keep the Current School Resource Officer Program and, if possible, Consider Expansion of the Program

Recommendation #2 – Continue the Mental Health Evaluation Team (MHET) Program and, if possible, Consider Expansion of the Program

Recommendation #3 – Establish a Law Enforcement Recognition Day in the City of Burbank

Recommendation #4 – Expeditiously Fund and Support the Necessary Technology to Collect Data That Will be Required for Reporting Under the Racial Identity and Profiling Act (RIPA) in 2023 to Collect the Data as Soon as Possible

Recommendation #5 – Appoint the Best Qualified Person(s) for the Commission Regardless of Any Consideration of Their Ethnicity, Color, Gender, Profession, or Any Other Factor That Might Exclude People from Serving

Recommendation #6 – Council to Make Determination Regarding the Size of the Police Commission

In a response letter to City Manager Justin Hess from Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse, he said he agreed with the Commission’s recommendations, “…the Police Commission understands that the journey for the Burbank Police Department has been one of self-reflection and the pursuit of implementing law enforcement best practices. The Department is continually harvesting best practices from a multitude of resources, to include but not limited to, the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, the National Institute of Justice, the National Police Foundation, the Police Executive Research Forum, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, in order to remain a leader in the provision of effective and professional police services. The Department’s Strategic Plan is continually evaluated and expanded to address new and/or emerging challenges and societal concerns.”

The Council will discuss the recommendations as well as the continued role of the Police Commission and their mission. There was nothing about ‘defunding’ the police department or the services to the community as several flyers and social media posts around town have mentioned.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the joint meeting beforehand by calling 818 238-3335 during oral communications. The meeting will start at a special starting time of 4 pm.

After the joint meeting with the Police Commission, the Council will then hold their regular meeting with an update on homelessness efforts in the City of Burbank by the Community Development Department.