City Hall Fountain Restoration Project to Begin Next Week

The City of Burbank has begun restoration work on the historic City Hall Fountain. This project, expected to last approximately three months, will restore the fountain’s original character while addressing long-term structural needs. To safely carry out this work, temporary traffic and parking changes are expected to begin the week of May 5, 2025.

• Parking Restrictions: Parking directly in front of City Hall on Olive Avenue will be temporarily restricted from Third Street to the alley beside City Hall.

• City Hall Access: Fencing will be installed along the sidewalk from the alley to the fountain, but a narrow pathway will remain open to the front entrance of City Hall. The Third Street side and rear entrances will remain fully accessible throughout construction.

• Lane Closures: Both westbound lanes on Olive Avenue and the alley beside City Hall will be intermittently closed during certain construction phases, including crane operations, excavation, and truck loading.

• Sidewalk Closures: The sidewalk near the fountain will be fully closed at times for safety during construction activity.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible as the city works to restore a landmark of Burbank’s civic history.