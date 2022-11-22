City Hall to be Lit in Orange for Activism Against Gender Violence

Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender Violence is an international campaign beginning on November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ending on December 10th on International Human Rights Day. It is a global call for action to end violence against women and girls in communities around the world.

In support of the campaign and to help raise awareness, Burbank City Hall will be lit orange from November 25th through December 2nd. The Mayor’s Tree Lighting will take place December 3rd at 6pm, on the steps of City Hall, at which time the lights will no longer be lit orange. The campaign was brought to the City’s attention by the Zonta Club of Burbank, who have been helping and supporting women in the Burbank area since 1936. The Club is affiliated with Zonta International, a worldwide service organization of business and professional executives dedicated to empowering women through service and advocacy.